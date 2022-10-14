INDIA

Surgeries without surgeons, UP hospital sealed

A private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district has been found to be carrying out surgeries without qualified and authorised surgeons.

Prohibited medicines were also being sold form an unlicenced medical shop on the campus.

The discrepancies came to light during a raid and the hospital as well as the medical shop have been sealed.

An FIR has been registered against its staff and the owner of the hospital.

SDM, Mohit Kumar, said a medical store was being run without licence on the premises of the ‘illegal’ hospital.

“Besides, there was no fire NOC. A certificate for ETP was found, but no plant present. So, the hospital was sealed and an FIR registered against its staff and the owner,” he said.

Patients recuperating in the hospital, including five women, have been shifted to district hospital for treatment.

Deputy chief medical officer, Devidas, said: “More such raids will now be carried out to curb illegal medical activities.”

The raids were conducted following a number of complaints made earlier.

20221014-085603

