Surgical tool in body: Kerala govt constitutes special probe panel

The Kerala health department has constituted a special inquiry committee to find out whether any negligence had taken place during a caesarian operation conducted on a woman at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital five years ago.

Harsheena from Kozhikode district had consulted a private hospital in Kozhikode in September 2022 after severe stomach pain, and the doctors found that a surgical tool was left inside her stomach.

Based on the complaint by Harsheena, state Health Minister Veena George had directed Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Asha Thomas, to look into the complaint, and based on her recommendation an inquiry panel has been formed to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

Headed by special officer in the Directorate of Medical Education, Abdul Rasheed, the inquiry committee will comprise Joint Director of Nursing Education, Saleena Shah, and the Head of Forensic Medicine at Government Medical College, Kollam, Ranju Raveendran.

A statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said that Veena George has directed the committee to submit the inquiry report at the earliest.

Harsheena told IANS, “I welcome the constitution of an inquiry panel. Nobody should suffer like this anymore. Five years of unbearable suffering. I have faced great difficulties, mentally and financially, and I need fair compensation. Strict action should be taken against the erring doctors.”

Meanwhile, the Kozhikode Medical College authorities have refuted the allegation, saying that after each procedure, a clear count of the equipment and surgical tools used are recorded, based on which the conclusion of the surgical procedure is declared.

The authorities maintained that the same procedure was followed during Harsheens’ surgery.

