Suri Cruise is embracing her new identity with confidence

The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted in New York on Tuesday, May 14, looking relaxed in baggy sweatpants and a t-shirt.

In these first photos since her new name was disclosed, Suri bore a striking resemblance to her mother, with her long brunette hair worn loose as she appeared deep in thought.

She navigated the streets of the Big Apple with a denim coat draped over her arm, absorbed in whatever was playing through her headphones.

This outing comes just days after it was announced that Suri has chosen to drop her last name for her performances.

During a performance of “Head Over Heels” in early May, Suri subtly but clearly signaled her new identity.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that Suri is leaning more towards her mother’s identity, given reports of her estrangement from her famous father since childhood.

Adopting a stage name is a common practice in the entertainment industry. Katie Holmes’ real name is Kate Noelle Holmes, and Tom Cruise was born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV.

Suri is no stranger to the stage. She previously played Morticia Addams in her high school’s production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical,” as reported by Page Six.

She also has a beautiful singing voice, having contributed vocals to two of her mother’s films, the 2022 romantic drama “Alone Together” and “Rare Objects.”

Speaking about working with her daughter, Katie told ET: “I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her.”

The Dawson’s Creek alum has praised her only child as “very, very talented” and confident, telling InStyle in 2022: “I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her individuality, to make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.”

Suri is expected to attend college in the fall, though she has not publicly revealed where or what she will study.