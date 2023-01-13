Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who was the special guest of honour for 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas held at Indore, on Friday visited the Bharatiya Janata Party national headquarters and held discussions with party President J.P. Nadda.

Nadda welcomed the Suriname President, Minister of Foreign Affairs and other delegates to the party office. BJP’s Foreign Affairs Department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, and national media chief Anil Baluni were also present.

Both leaders talked about the contribution of the diaspora. Nadda also told Santokhi how the coordination of the party and the government takes place, and communication from top to the activist on the ground and vice versa is functioning.

The Suriname President emphasised that different countries should focus on learning Hindi language, Indian traditions and culture.

He also spoke on the challenges to his country due to Covid-19 and how he had brought out his country from the crisis. He also said that his party can take several messages from the world’s largest party on how to run a pro-people ruling party.

Santokhi is the Chairman of the Progressive Reform Party of Suriname and has earlier served as Minister of Justice and Police from 2005-10. He has also served as Chairman of The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) 2022.

