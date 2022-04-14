ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Suriya extends Tamil new year greetings as he walks his bull in video clip

A video clip posted by actor Suriya in which he is seen walking his bull even as he wishes everybody a happy Tamil New Year, has thrilled fans of the actor.

Suriya on Thursday posted a video clip on his Twitter timeline in which the actor is seen walking his bull. He says, “My Tamizh! Sweet Tamizh New Year greetings.”

The actor is presently working on National Award winning director Vetrimaran’s hugely anticipated action entertainer ‘Vaadivaasal’.

Actor Soori, who is also a part of the film, had on social media said that ‘Vaadivaasal’ would be an epic film that would look to take to the world, the significance of the traditional bull taming sport of the Tamil land from where courage had originated for thousands of years.

The film is being produced by one of Tamil cinema’s popular producers Kalaipuli S Thanu.

The film is based on the novel ‘Vaadivaasal’, written by well known Tamil writer Ci. Su. Chellappa. ‘Vaadivaasal’ was a story based on the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu.

