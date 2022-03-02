Suriya, fans offer joint prayer for safe return of stranded Indians in Ukraine

Actor Suriya on Wednesday offered a joint prayer along with his fans for the safe return of Indians stuck in Ukraine, which is currently battling an invasion by Russia.

Speaking after the launch of the trailer of his upcoming film, ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 10, Suriya said, “Even as we celebrate this moment here, a lot of innocent people and children from India are in Ukraine. They all have to return home safely.

“They say that there are around 15,000 people more left there. Finding transportation there is a challenge. Our government is doing everything but when we watch pictures and video clips, our heart flutters.

“We have lost a dear brother yesterday. I have faith in joint prayers. Let us all pray together that without any loss of life, everybody must safely come back home,” the actor said and offered a joint prayer with his fans.

After the brief prayer, Suriya said,” I believe our prayers will facilitate their safe return to our homeland.”

20220302-140204