Suriya meets Sachin Tendulkar, says ‘respect and love’

cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar after he met him.

Suriya took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sachin Tendulkar. However, he did not reveal where and why he met him.

Sharing the photo with Sachin, Suriya captioned: “Respect & Love!! @sachintendulkar.”

The actor is all set to make his entry into Hindi cinema as a producer as his company 2D Entertainment will be bankrolling the Hindi remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, with Akshay Kumar in the lead opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

According to media reports, the actor also has a cameo in the Hindi version.

