Actor Suriya, who received the National Award for Best Actor from President Draupadi Murmu for his sterling performance as ‘Maara’ in director Sudha Kongara’s Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’, has dedicated the award to his ‘Anbaana fans’.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday to express his gratitude, Suriya said: “Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards.”

The actor also responded to a tweet by Ajay Devgn, who had along with Suriya jointly won the Best Actor Award for his role in the Hindi film, ‘Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior’.

Ajay Devgn had initially tweeted: “It was fantastic to share time with my esteemed colleague & fellow best actor award winner, Suriya. Deeply respect his talent and love his movies.”

Suriya responded to Ajay’s tweet: “Thank you for the love and warmth sir! So nice to have shared this moment with youa Lots of respect. Waiting for ‘Kaithi’ and the next ‘Singham’.”

‘Soorarai Pottru’, which was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G. R. Gopinath, swept five National Awards including the awards for Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Best Actress at the 68th National Film Awards.

