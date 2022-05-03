ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Surpassed all our expectations: Kartik Aaryan on success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ title track

NewsWire
0
0

Young Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is all set to be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and he went on a four-city tour in one day for the launch of the title track. Released on Monday, the track has fast become a rage on the Internet.

Talking about the response to this song, Kartik shares, “I am so elated seeing the reaction to the title track, it is for the first time that a song had such a massive launch where we covered four cities in a day, and the kind of response we have got, it has truly surpassed all our expectations.”

Talking about acing such complex choreography, Kartik explains “I love the fact that Bosco sir challenges me everytime, but its consequently that much more rewarding.”

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa ‘2 star has been receiving showers of praises from fans to the critics about how cool and uberhot he looks sporting a black tuxedo in the song, channeling spooky cool vibes as he does his zig zag hookstep.

As ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ gets set to hit the screens on May 20, Kartik will next be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy, ‘Captain India’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.

20220503-163411

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Marathi film ‘Photo Prem’ to premiere digitally on May 7

    Characterisation of Ranjini is exactly what I am in real life:...

    Lata Mangeskar’s association with Bengali music industry

    ‘Gehraiyaan’ track ‘Doobey’ personifies the rush of falling in love