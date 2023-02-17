ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Surprising fans, Ajay Devgn sends out audio clip of song from 'Bholaa'

Filmmaker-superstar Ajay Devgn decided to give a sweet surprise to his fans just before the launch of his first romantic track from his upcoming action-adventure ‘Bholaa’, a film with an emotional core.

He sent out a thirty-second audio clip of his song to fans even before the song actually broke, making it a full-on surprise for the fans because he felt they deserved to hear it before everyone else.

As expected, fans went into a tizzy with the track ‘Nazar Lag Jayegi’. The fans also decided to gift Ajay something in return. They have created videos on social media around the track.

The film, which also stars Tabu, is produced by Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. ‘Bholaa’ is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It reportedly tells the story of an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison and gets trapped in serious situations.

