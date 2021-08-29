A player of county side Surrey has tested positive for Covid-19 because of which their opening match in Division 2 stage of the County Championship against Durham at Chester-le-Street between August 30 and September 2 has been cancelled.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement that a “significant number” of Surrey squad members had been deemed close contacts.

“The LVInsurance County Championship match between Durham and Surrey at the Emirates Riverside will not go ahead following an unnamed member of the Surrey playing squad testing positive for Covid-19,” said the statement on Surrey’s website.

“The player has begun to self-isolate along with a significant number of the Surrey squad who have been identified as close contacts. Due to the required isolation protocols and the extensive impact on Surrey’s available playing squad, reluctantly the decision has been made that the match will not go ahead on Monday 30 August.

“Confirmation on the awarding of points for the match will be announced in due course,” said the statement.

In early July, a county match between Derbyshire and Essex at Derby was abandoned after a member of the Derbyshire team tested positive for the virus. It was the third instance in July when Covid-19 had struck England’s premier domestic cricket competition.

Australian batsman Peter Handscomb had to sit out of his team Middlesex’s match against Leicestershire due to a positive Covid-19 result. Also, Kent had to field a new squad after one member of the original team tested positive for the virus on the eve of their match against Sussex.

–IANS

akm/