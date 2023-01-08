COMMUNITYWORLD

Surrey proclaims day in memory of Sikh victim of racist attack

NewsWire
0
0

On the 25th anniversary of the brutal killing of Nirmal Singh Gill by the white supremacists, one of the fastest growing municipalities of Canada made a proclamation to recognize the incident.

Gill, who was a caretaker at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, laid down his life in the line of duty on January 4, 1998, when a group of neo Nazis came to attack the place of worship.

On Saturday, Mayor of Surrey, Brenda Locke, presented the proclamation to the relatives of Gill at a commemorative event held inside the gurdwara. Gill’s maternal grandson Paramjit Singh Sandhu came from Toronto to accept the proclamation that declares January 4 as ‘Nirmal Singh Gill Day’.

Locke, who also addressed the congregation, was presented with a robe of honour by gurdwara officials for raising her voice against a controversial bill in Quebec that prohibits people from wearing religious symbols in public service.

The law has affected turbaned Sikhs and hijab-wearing Muslim women, besides other faith groups and fuelled racial tensions.

Minister of Education and Child Care Rachna Singh, who has previously served as Parliamentary Secretary for anti-racism initiatives, was also in attendance and presented a certificate recognising the sacrifice of Gill to the temple officials for keeping the history of resistance against racism alive.

Last year, Gill’s picture was installed at the seniors’ centre located on the temple premises.

Among those who paid tributes to Gill on the occasion was anti-hate educator and former Neo Nazi Tony McAleer.

An author of The Cure for Hate: A Former White Supremacist’s Journey from Violent Extremism to Radial Compassion, McAleer has visited the gurdwara in the past to repent the episode.

Although he was never directly involved, he has taken moral responsibility for contributing to the hate through his activities that culminated into the death of Gill. He had apologised to the son-in-law of Gill when the former was visiting Canada in 2015. He had also donated money through the proceeds of the sale of his book to the gurdwara.

Imtiaz Popat, co-founder of Coalition Against Bigotry, also spoke at the event. He has made a documentary on Gill.

The speakers unanimously called upon everyone to contribute to fight back against racism that refuses to die. A message from Gill’s daughter in India, Ranjit Kaur, was read out at the event, while Sandhu recalled the memories of the last days of his grandfather in Surrey in a choked voice.

20230108-094002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Speed limits increased to 110 km on 6 sections of Ontario...

    Trudeau vows to raises PSW wages to at least $25 per...

    Jagmeet Singh renews promise to fight for all on the NDP’s...

    Ontario’s new real estate regulations to offer an alternative to ‘blind...