ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after a decade

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Surveen Chawla will be making an appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023.

This marks Surveen’s second visit to the prestigious film festival, as she made her debut at Cannes in 2013 for her film ‘Ugly’.

Speaking on the same, Surveen said: “I am excited to be returning to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival for the second time! Cannes holds a special place in my heart, and it is an incredible honour to be a part of this iconic red carpet.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be attending one of the most prestigious events of the year attended by film enthusiasts, fashion experts, and the biggest names of the entertainment industry. I look forward to showcasing a part of our vibrant culture through a high fashion lens!”

Several Bollywood personalities including Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Urvashi Rautela and many more have made appearances on the red carpet there, putting in their best fashion foot forward.

20230520-114404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’: Shanmukh insults Siri’s boyfriend

    Ashi Singh compares herself with Alia Bhat

    On World Television Day, TV actors shed light on the significance...

    Four comedians come together for ‘Amazon Funnies: Stand Up Shorts’