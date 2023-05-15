The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says that an alarming number of its members, 77 per cent, have personally experienced violence or witnessed violence against another staff member. The number rises to 86 per cent among ETFO members who work in special education.The recently released findings were from a survey conducted for the Federation in February and March of this year.

“Learning is being disrupted and violence is being normalized in schools because the Ford government refuses to adequately invest in public education. The system is suffering from chronic underfunding, under-resourcing, and understaffing, creating environments where student needs are going unmet,” ETFO President Karen Brown said. “The province must provide adequate funding so learning and working environments are physically and psychologically safe for students, teachers, and education workers.”

In a statement to CanIndia News, ETFO says as per the survey, continued cuts to public education could make the situation worse. Educators working with younger students are more likely to experience violence.

More than 80 per cent of ETFO members felt that violence in schools is making working with students more difficult and that it interferes with classroom management.

“Students would never choose these behaviours,” states Brown. “This is symptomatic of a system where students are not getting the supports and resources they need—not for their education nor for their mental health.”

According to the ETFO survey front-line supports are often not available to educators and students. A majority report that educational assistants (61 per cent), social workers (56 per cent), and child and youth workers (53 per cent) were available only some of the time, rarely or never when needed this school year.

ETFO says despite knowing educators and other education workers are being injured at an alarming rate, the provincial government continues to fail to address violence in schools.

Forty-two per cent of members have suffered a physical injury, illness or psychological injury/illness as a result of workplace violence against them this school year.

“The Ford government seems to consider injuries to teachers and education workers as collateral damage in their quest to starve the public education system of funding,” added Brown. “By putting corporate profits first, they are leaving our public services, including public education, understaffed and under-resourced, which is contributing to the rise in incidents and the severity of violence in schools.”

ETFO believes providing funding for the needs of all students is, at its core, “a human rights issue”. The Federation says that the Ford government must take immediate action to address the unacceptable and troubling rise of violence in schools.

ETFO represents approximately 83,000 members, including public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel, and professional support personnel.