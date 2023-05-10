INDIA

Survey predicts BJP dominance in Coastal Karnataka

NewsWire
0
2

The ABP/C-Voter Exit Poll has predicted an interesting picture for Coastal Karnataka, suggesting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to emerge as a major party in the region once again.

According to the survey, the BJP is projected to secure 17 out of the 21 seats in the region, one less than its 2018 tally. On the other hand, the Congress is predicted to win only just four seats in the region, gaining one seat as compared to its 2018 tally.

The exit poll findings indicate a significant disparity between the BJP and the Congress in the coastal areas of Karnataka.

The BJP’s strong presence in Coastal Karnataka can be attributed to various factors, the latest being Congress poll promise of imposing a ban on the Bajrang Dal. Apart from this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in the region also came as a boost for the saffron party.

20230510-203003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mumbai to host week-long Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship for Under-15...

    Dorsey challenges Musk to make everything public now; Twitter CEO responds

    Lava launches its 1st 5G phone, to be priced around Rs...

    New children’s books to keep young readers company