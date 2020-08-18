Survey reveals majority of parents plan to send kids back to school

A new survey suggests the majority of Canadian parents plan to send their kids back to school but would expect classes cancelled in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in the community.

The survey was conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies.

Up To 66 percent of respondents with children say they are worried about children returning to school but 63 percent saying they planned to send their kids anyway.

Yet 69 per cent also felt all classes should be suspended and learning shifted back to home if there is a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in their community, with 19 percent saying classes should continue and 12 per cent unsure either way.

The online survey of 1,510 Canadians over age 18, including 385 parents with school-aged children in their households, took place Aug. 14-16. An internet poll cannot be given a margin of error because it is not a random sample.

Eighty-four per cent of respondents with kids said teachers and school staff should be required to wear masks while 75 percent supported temperature checks for children and 71 percent wanted screening questionnaires.

While 24 per cent reported they would keep their kids home from school indefinitely, 35 per cent said they would keep them home for at least 14 days while 33 per cent indicated they would follow the advice of their school on next steps.

The bottom line is that parents on one hand realise the risk of having their children out of school indefinitely and also are aware that sending them to school carries another set of risks.

It is a quandary that everyone is facing and for many parents, a prolonged lockdown is in no one’s long-term interest.