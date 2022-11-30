A team of experts from Chandigarh-based National Institute of Epidemiology of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) is conducting a survey of soil-transmitted helminths prevalence among children studying in the government primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh.

Soil-transmitted helminths lead to parasitic infection in children that hinders nutritional and physical development in young children, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Shubha Singh, director, basic education, Uttar Pradesh, has sent a letter to basic shiksha adhikaris of over 30 districts of the state, asking them to provide necessary support to the concerned team.

The concerned block education officers of the district have also been asked to be intimated about the same.

Under the survey, stool samples of school going children are being collected and their microscopic examination is being done in temporary microscopic centres set up at the nearest health facility (community/ primary health centre).

The survey, which started from November 21, will continue till December 18.

The survey is being conducted in schools of Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Amroha, Kannauj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Lucknow, Mahoba, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mau, Meerut, Mirzapur, Pilibhit, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Siddharth Nagar and Sonbhadra.

