Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh were the star performers for India in defeating Western Australia XI by 13 runs in the first practice match at the WACA Stadium on Monday.

After making 158/6 in their 20 overs, with Suryakumar top-scoring with 52 off 35 balls, hitting three fours and as many sixes, Western Australia XI were reduced to 11/4 in 2.5 overs, with Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking two wickets each.

21-year-old San Fanning tried to take Western Australia XI to an improbable win with 53-ball 59, hitting five fours and a six. But with him becoming Arshdeep’s third scalp of the match in the 17th over, India managed to come out with a win.

In India’s first practice match, talismanic batter Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t take part, with Rishabh Pant opening the batting alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

Electing to bat first, Sharma struggled against Jason Behrendorff and was caught behind for three on the first ball of the left-arm fast bowler’s spell. Deepak Hooda, promoted to three, hit two fours and a six in his breezy knock of 22 off 14 balls before falling to Behrendorff.

Pant struggled throughout his innings for rhythm. Just after taking a boundary off Andrew Tye, he holed out on the very next ball to the fielder in the deep. Suryakumar stitched a 49-run stand with Hardik Pandya (27 off 20 balls) before the latter fell to Matt Kelly.

Five overs later, Suryakumar, who had reached his half-century by then and displayed some innovative shots, holed out off pacer Jhye Richardson, who was troubling him and Dinesh Karthik. Axar Patel hit a huge six down the ground, but was castled by a searing yorker from Kelly while Dinesh Karthik remained unbeaten on 19 off 23 balls to take India past 150-mark.

In defence of 158, Bhuvneshwar had D’Arcy Short caught behind in his opening over. But it was Arshdeep who broke the back of Western Australia XI’s chase by dismissing Nick Hobson and Aaron Hardie in a span of four balls in his opening over. Bhuvneshwar had two slips and cleaned bowled Ashton Turner to leave Western Australia XI reeling at 11/4 in 2.5 overs.

Fanning, dropped on three, put on a stand of 45 for the fifth wicket with Cameron Bancroft, before the latter was clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. He then upped the tempo with all-rounder Hamish McKenzie for a 48-run partnership in 6.2 overs.

Fanning had luck on his side when he was caught on a no-ball off Harshal Patel, who conceded 21 runs in a over to end with overall figures of 1/49 in four overs. After he fell to Arshdeep, Chahal took out Mackenzie while Tye was caught and bowled by Patel to ensure an Indian victory. The two teams will feature in another practice match at the same venue on Thursday.

