Charismatic India middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav can revolutionise Indian T20 cricket and India will have to find more multi-dimensional players like him if they want to build the team for the future, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has asserted.

The cricket commentator and head coach of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore added that England’s success in the T20 World Cup, currently underway in Australia, was down to the team having all-rounders right till the end of their line-up.

England will take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG after inflicting a 10-wicket defeat on India in the semifinal, with skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales making a mockery of India’s bowling, scoring in their 80s.

“Suryakumar Yadav is a player who will revolutionize Indian T20 cricket. You will have to find more multi-dimensional players like him, just like the England team, which is filled with all-rounders till No. 9 or No. 10,” Bangar told Star Sports.

The 32-year-old Suryakumar scored 239 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 189.68 in the showpiece tournament. The former coach felt that Suryakumar’s ability to play shots all around the park would inspire more cricketers.

“Players who can target both sides of the wickets with their shots, can play the switch hit, reverse sweep and find unconventional pockets, I feel such players will get more encouragement. The number of options he has, he plays all types of shots. He is an inspiration, and you will get to see more players who play like that going ahead,” added Bangar.

The 50-year-old added Suryakumar was an “all-round batter” and praised him for performing under pressure in foreign conditions.

“He has become a totally all-round batter. There was a time when Suryakumar Yadav was known for playing only shots over fine leg. Now his range has increased, his stature has increased.”

“The special thing is that in pressure situations, whether it is Australian or English conditions, which are considered the most difficult for batting, he has gone there and on his first tour itself, he has left his impact,” he added.

