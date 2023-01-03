SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Suryakumar showcases incredible skills in practice session ahead of first T20 against SL

Newly appointed vice-captain of the Indian T20 side Suryakumar Yadav showcased some amazing hits during the first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the first T20I of the series against Sri Lanka.

The flamboyant batter, who rose to prominence in white-ball cricket in 2022, has been rewarded by the selection committee for his commendable performances as he was appointed the vice-captain of the T20 side.

The BCCI posted a video of Suryakumar practicing at Wankhede Stadium, where he can be seen hitting some spectacular shots in the nets.

The video captioned: “A new year A new start A new Vice-captain — @surya_14kumar- for the Sri Lanka T20I series TeamIndia had their first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20I series opener in Mumbai.”

India will look to avenge their Asia Cup loss against reigning Asian champions Sri Lanka when they take the field for the T20 series opener here at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

