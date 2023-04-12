SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in ICC T20I rankings; Babar moves up to third

NewsWire
0
0

The battle for the top spot of the ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings continues to heat up as Suryakumar Yadav maintained his no. 1 position and Pakistan duo Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam get the chance to close in on the Indian batter at the head of proceedings.

While Suryakumar currently holds a commanding lead at the top of the T20I rankings for batters with 906 rating points, Rizwan placed second with 811 rating points.

Babar moved one spot up to third with 755 points, followed by South African Aiden Markram and New Zealand’s Devon Conway in the fourth and fifth positions respectively on the rankings that were updated by the ICC on Wednesday.

Both Babar and Rizwan sat out Pakistan’s most recent T20I series against Bangladesh. It was Devon Conway’s absence from New Zealand’s series against Sri Lanka that led to Pakistan skipper improving one place to third on the latest set of rankings,

The duo will get a further opportunity to make inroads on Suryakumar when Pakistan commence their five-game T20I series against New Zealand on Saturday.

A host of New Zealand and Sri Lanka players that featured in the recently completed T20I series were rewarded for their performances.

Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis (up 11 spots to equal 25th) and New Zealand right-hander Tim Seifert (from outside the top 100 to 36th) were the other big winners on the latest set of T20I rankings for batter.

Young spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who was the match winner for Sri Lanka in the first match of the series, is the biggest eye-catcher as the 22-year-old rose to a career-high rating and equal fifth-place on the rankings for bowlers.

His teammate Wanindu Hasaranga was expensive during the series and duly dropped two places to fourth on the T20I bowler rankings, with Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi (second) and Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood (third) both rising a place as a result.

20230412-155201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Picking Shreyas Iyer when you have Sanju, Hooda, Kishan is bizarre,...

    Rashid Khan asks BBL franchises to also patronise Afghanistan batters; says...

    Jaffna Kings captain Thisara Perera heaps praises on LPL’s role in...

    The Ashes, 1st Test: Australia firmly ahead despite losing Labuschagne and...