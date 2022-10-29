SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Suryakumar Yadav relives last-ball six, half-century celebration with Virat Kohli against the Netherlands

NewsWire
0
0

When Suryakumar Yadav ended India’s innings with a beautifully flicked six over deep backward square leg off Logan van Beek to reach his fifty in 25 balls as India made a challenging 179/2 in 20 overs against the Netherlands in Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 27, his camaraderie with Virat Kohli was a joyful sight to watch.

The duo, Kohli and Suryakumar, walked back the field unbeaten on 62 and 51 respectively while holding their arms aloft, having a chuckle and reminding people of the warm bond between the two best friends.

On Friday, Suryakumar Yadav posted a video on his Instagram reliving his last-ball six and half-century celebration with Kohli against the Netherlands.

In a video, captioned – Review, Reflect and Repeat, Suryakumar can be seen looking back at the six which brought up his half-century on the last ball of the innings. His shot was followed by celebrations from a pumped-up Virat Kohli.

In T20Is this year, Virat and Suryakumar have added 463 runs in just eight matches at a staggering average of over 70. The duo have also added two hundred-plus stands and two fifty-plus stands, adding another chapter to the amazing partnership through the match against Netherlands at Sydney.

“I feel we respect each other’s game when we are batting together. For example, when I am getting a few boundaries from one end, then he just tries and rotates strike, keeps the intent to look for good shots.”

“It’s just the respect we have for each other when both of us are batting together. We just enjoy batting with each other, and what shot he plays. We try and run hard as much as possible. It’s a great thing and really looking forward to having more partnerships with him,” added Suryakumar on what makes his combination with Kohli click.

20221029-103803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Knew Shikhar would step out; look for the boundary,...

    ECB hires workforce transformation firm to weed out racism, discrimination in...

    COVID cases in support staff have led to anxiety in England...

    IND v NZ: Strong New Zealand await stern spin Test from...