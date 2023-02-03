SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Suryakumar Yadav to collaborate with the superfood brand ‘Pintola’

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has been roped in as the brand ambassador by Panache, the creative agency for Superfood brand Pintola, for their new range of Performance Series.

This is Surya’s second innings with a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand in the country. The company echoed the similar values of consistent performance, category leadership riding perfection, and stability embodied by Yadav, who most importantly advance the notion of a healthy India and a healthy body to this generation.

Earlier, Panache also curated the launch strategy for the captain of the Indian Football team Sunil Chhetri for the same brand and additionally launched one of the biggest skill tests with Sunil as a follow-up to the impact launch.

Talking about their collaboration with Yadav, the Founder and CEO of Panache Entertainment Peeyush Pandey said: “It was incredible to see Suryakumar Yadav, one of our most valued Indian cricketers, coming onboard for Pintola, one of the top superfood brands in India and who better than SKY, who truly embodies the value other than being swashbuckling #no1 in T20 world cricket today.”

