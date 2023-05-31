ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Susan Sarandon thanks volunteers for planting over 100k saplings in Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Acclaimed Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon on Wednesday thanked volunteers and the Young Drukpa Association for planting over 100,000 saplings in Ladakh this month, saying “what an accomplishment.”

“Thank you for planting hope,” she said in a video message to the non-profit humanitarian group, Live to Love International.

The humanitarian group serves the people and region of the Himalayas in becoming resilient.

After the devastating quake in Nepal in 2015 and the aftershocks, Sarandon stayed with the famed Kung Fu nuns from the Druk Amitabha Mountain nunnery, established by the 12th Gyalwang Drukpa, spiritual head of over 1,000-year-old Drukpa Order, located uphill Kathmandu and worked with them to offer medical services and acting as role model of women empowerment.

Lt. Governor Ladakh, Brig (retd) B.D. Mishra on May 17 officially launched the ‘Trees for Life’ campaign in Liktsey.

An impressive 100,000 trees were planted on that day. The plantation covers a vast area of 19 acres, with a diverse selection of native trees, including Ladakhi willow, poplar, and local fruit trees such as apples and apricots.

This extensive greening effort aims to combat soil erosion, establish natural watersheds, and mitigate the risks of flash floods and landslides.

The ‘Trees for Life’ campaign has garnered immense support from various stakeholders, with participation from over 5,000 people.

Nature lovers say Live to Love’s ‘Trees for Life’ campaign in Ladakh will undoubtedly mark a pivotal moment in the region’s environmental conservation efforts.

The transformative power of trees, coupled with the collective action of passionate individuals, promises to create a sustainable and greener future for all.

Back in 2012, Live to Love achieved a milestone by planting an astounding 99,103 Ladakhi saplings in Ladakh, setting a new Guinness World Record.

20230531-140605

