Sushant case: Cong questions filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh’s ties with BJP

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday launched an attack on the BJP over its alleged links with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic maker Sandeep Ssingh, who claimed to be the closest friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and questioned why he had called the BJP office in Mumbai “53 times”.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “The country wants to know about Sandeep Ssingh. We want to ask with whom is he connected in the BJP and who saves him?”

Singhvi charged that the BJP is getting exposed day by day over its links with Sandeep Ssingh.

The Congress leader claimed that Sandeep Ssingh has on a number of occasions claimed that he was one of the closest friends of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“I want to ask these questions to the government, why did he call the BJP office 53 times in the last two-and-a-half months?” Singhvi said firing salvos at the BJP.

Who all were his masters from whom he was demanding protection? Singhvi quipped.

The Congress leader claimed that Sandeep Ssingh is the same person who made a biopic on Modi, which was supposed to be released before the Lok Sabha election last year, and he had filed a petition due to which it was released after the election.

“When this film came, the poster was released by then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Sandeep Ssingh is not a common man,” Singhvi charged.

The Congress leader also said that “in the public domain, it is now coming out that the filmmaker is planning to leave India, so our question is for how long he will be available in India?”

He also claimed that a case of assault was filed against the filmmaker in Mauritius on March 29, 2018 for assaulting a minor Swiss citizen.

“He was the only the filmmaker with whom an agreement was signed worth Rs 177 crore during the Vibrant Gujarat event last year. His company Legend Global Studio, only one company got the deal in 2019, the company had a loss of Rs 67 lakh in 2017. In 2018, it made a profit of Rs 61 lakh and in 2019, suffered a loss of Rs four lakh,” Singhvi said.

Deals worth Rs 177 crore were made with his company without thinking from where the investment of Rs 177 crore will come, he said.

Singhvi, while targeting the BJP, asked, “Did the filmmaker make the calls for the assault case in Mauritius?”

“Who is the BJP leader with whom Sandeep Ssingh is connected. Nitin Gadkari and Fadnavis should tell,” the Congress leader demanded.

Talking about the drug angle in Sushant’s case, Singhvi said, “A lot of issues are being created over the drugs, which took place between 2017 and 2018, what was the BJP government and Fadnavis doing then?”

He also alleged that the CBI took Sushant’s death case on priority, and was Sandeep Ssingh the reason for the same?

He also queried if the people involved in such illegal businesses have relations with the BJP.

Singhvi said that these questions are raised because on the one hand the BJP is crying hoarse and attributing motives to everybody in what may otherwise be a fair investigation.

The Congress leader said that we are raising the issue as a highly suspicious central person’s role is linked directly to the ruling party.

