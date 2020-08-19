Sushant case: Maha to cooperate with CBI, hints at parallel probe

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) While assuring full cooperation to the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday hinted that it would examine conducting a parallel probe as per the Supreme Court verdict.

“We welcome the Supreme Court judgement. We shall extend whatever help is needed to the CBI. We will examine the (verdict’s) Para 34 and think about it (parallel probe),” Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told media persons late in the evening.

“It is also a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that the Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation under CrPC’s Section 174,” he added, lauding the city police, in his formal reaction on the issue.

Meanwhile, in order to avoid any further embarrassment, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner I.S. Chahal said that if the CBI team comes to Mumbai for only 7 days, they would be exempt from quarantine.

However, if the team stays for a period of more than 7 days, then they would have to apply for exemption and the BMC would do whatever necessary, he assured.

As per current indications, the CBI is likely to seek a formal exemption of the prevailing quarantine norms from the BMC as its team prepares to reach Mumbai in a day or so to launch its investigations.

The BMC had faced huge flak when it implemented norms and quarantined Patna’s Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari when he had come here for a probe earlier this month.

