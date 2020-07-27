Mahesh Bhatt’s statement recorded in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt as part of their investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The filmmaker was spotted wearing a face shield, gloves and mask, as he made his way into the Santacruz police station to give his statement.

The gist of Bhatt’s statement is yet to be revealed by the police.

Other Bollywood celebrities who have been be summoned by Mumbai Police lately in case are actress Kangana Ranaut and Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, the production house of Karan Johar.