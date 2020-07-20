Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin Tiwari to star in ‘Suicide Or Murder’

Sachin shared a poster of his debut film on an unverified Instagram account and wrote: “A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as ‘The Outsider’.”

He included the hashtags #SuicideOrMurder, #officialtiwarisachin #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput with his post.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The actor’s postmortem report stated that he committed suicide. While Mumbai Police investigate the actor’s death, several politicians, celebrities and fans have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, suspecting foul play.