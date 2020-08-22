Sushant’s family friend denies Swamy claim that no photos are available of mortal remains

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday tweeted to claim that no photographs are available of the dead body of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput from the crematorium. However, Nilotpal Mrinal, family friend of Sushant, has denied the claim.

“Of course we saw his dead body before performing the last rites, and photographs were also clicked. The photos are with his family,” Mrinal told IANS on Saturday.

Mrinal’s reaction comes after Swamy’s tweet from his verified account on Saturday afternoon, which reads: “Did parent and relatives have anytime a glimpse of their dear SSR’s body before cremation? If answer is no then giving false address of crematorium makes sense. No photographs available!!”

Mrinal is a friend of Sushant’s cousin, BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Bablu, and he was present at the crematorium for the late actor’s last rites in Mumbai. Mrinal shouldered the mortal remains of the late actor while it was being carried from the ambulance towards the crematorium.

