Sushant’s family has a very detailed case against Rhea: Lawyer

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) The lawyer representing relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput has said that the family of the late actor has prepared a very detailed case against actress Rhea Chakraborty.

“The family has worked out a very detailed case against her, how she worked on his mind, how she changed servants and bodyguards, how she siphoned money from his account, how she used his credit card etc. Rhea took him to doctors, got treatments done but never involved the family. She used to control what medicines he should take,” said Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh told Times Now, according to a report in timesnownews.com.

Sushant’s family is reportedly assuming that the 34-year-old was undergoing some kind of severe medication before his demise.

The report further states that Sushant’s family was apprehensive that their son is not in good company and had alerted Bandra Police about the same in February.

Talking further about his girlfriend Rhea, the lawyer has told Times Now: “She deliberately, over a period of time, ensured that Sushant’s father is not able to talk to him. On February 25, the family had even reported to the Bandra Police that the actor was not in good company.”

Singh has revealed during his conversation with the channel that the late actor’s family expects Rhea to be arrested at the earliest.

Earlier reports have stated how the actor at one point of time had made up his mind to quit acting and take up organic farming in Coorg. However, Rhea allegedly “left him” after hearing about his decision.

Meanwhile, as part of Mumbai Police’s investigation into Sushant’s death, Rhea’s statement was recorded at Bandra Police Station on June 18, four days after his demise.

Rhea recently took to her verified Instagram and Twitter accounts to request Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe into her late boyfriend’s death.

“Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures, prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir,” the actress had tweeted on July 16.

