Sushant’s family lawyer posts cryptic tweet a day after Rhea’s interview

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) A day after Rhea Chakraborty opened up in a television interview, senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the family of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, made a cryptic tweet hinting at the interview.

“I strongly believe that people in conflict with law should be barred from media publicity. It spoils their reputation if they are innocent and gives them undue visibility if they are guilty,” tweeted Singh from his unverified Twitter account on Friday.

His tweet comes a day after Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea made some allegations against the late actor’s family in a television interview.

Reacting to the allegations, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted from her unverified account early on Friday: “As Rhea mentioned in her interview, We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus.”

In a separate tweet targeted at Rhea, Shweta wrote: “You have guts to come on National Media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death!! You think God is not watching for what you have done! I believe in God and I have faith, now I really want to see what he will do to you. #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.”

–IANS

abh/vnc