Sushant Singh Rajput case: Family files FIR against Rhea for abetment to suicide

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case took a new turn after it emerged on Tuesday that his father K.K. Singh has filed an FIR in the Rajiv Nagar police station here accusing six people, including actress Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide.

Chakraborty has admitted to being the late actor’s girlfriend in an open letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah pleading for a CBI probe in the matter.

Respected @AmitShah sir ,

I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise

I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Rajiv Nagar police station in-charge Yogendra Ravidas on Tuesday said Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh has accused six people, including Chakraborty for abetment to suicide in his complaint (FIR number 241/20). The police is investigating the case.”