Sushant’s legacy extends in the song ‘Khulke jeene ka’: Shashaa Tirupati

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Sushant Singh Rajput celebrates life in the song Khulke jeene ka, picturised on him in his last release, Dil Bechara. Shashaa Tirupati, who voiced the song, feels that the number infused with positivity could be an extension to the legacy of the late actor.

“For the longest time, I really wanted to sing for a film that starred Sushant Singh Rajput, and it didn’t happen. I was completely oblivious to the fact that ‘Dil Bechara’ had him as the male lead. When the news of his demise broke and I went through social media seeing the details of the cause, that’s where I read that ‘Dil Bechara’ was his last film,” Shashaa told IANS about the actor, who was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

“I was very shocked at that moment. Initially, it was very emotional but it translated into a point where I kind of felt that singing a song with the lyrics being ‘Khulke jeene ka tareeka tumhe dikhate hain’ (ways to live life to the fullest) — just the fact that in a way it could be an extension to Sushant’s legacy,” she added.

Composed by AR Rahman and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa. She calls it a masterpiece.

“It’s one of those songs that you always go back to. When you listen to it (you wonder) how the idea occur to him (Rahman). Intertwining notes, the harmonies just hug each other so beautifully and personally. I am a massive fan of Amitabh Bhattacharya’s work. The kind of words he has used — everything about it is so beautiful and in the current situation, I feel so deeply applicable,” she said.

“The times that we are going through right now, it’s something that we have forgotten or lost touch with, and ‘Khulke jeene ka’ acquaints you to that,” shared the National Award winner.

She has worked with Rahman on quite a few film songs, including the award-winning track “Vaan Varuvaan”.

“Rahman Sir is one of those people you don’t take away from, just musically or only something creatively. Having one conversation with him gives me so much insight spiritually. It taught me so much about life in general or just applying things on a day-to-day basis that are otherwise are difficult to tap into,” she said.

“Other than that, I think he has the capacity to create gold out of pebbles — to know what the capacity of any talent is. He has that strange capability of knowing what he can get out of the minutest talent or the biggest talent. In a lot of ways he creates that talent in a lot of us including myself. There are songs that I have sung for him that I never thought I’d be able to render. These are the things you realise, and go ahead and apply in your creations as well,” shared the singer.

