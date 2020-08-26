Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh shares old video of late actor

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) An old video of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared by his niece Mallika Singh, is trending on social media.

In the clip shared by Mallika on Instagram Stories, Sushant is seen walking towards her and then posing for the camera. He is seen dressed in a black printed T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

“I found this today,” Mallika wrote on the video.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. His girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family have been named in an FIR filed by the late actor’s father, alleging abetment to suicide among other charges.

