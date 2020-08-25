Canindia News

Stop with the fake news: Shibani Dandekar refutes rumours of being ‘mystery woman’ outside Sushant Singh Rajput’s home

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE028

Singer-actress Shibani Dandekar has refuted the theory that she is the mystery girl spotted outside the apartment of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shibani claimed the girl in question is his PR person Radhika Nihalani.

“This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate.. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate,” she wrote on Twitter, while sharing a link which has now been deleted.

A video that went viral a while back showed a girl outside Sushant’s apartment talking to the domestic staff. The girl could not be recognised because she was wearing a mask. It has been claimed that the video is from the day when Sushant died.

Many netizens speculated the ‘mystery girl’ — as sections of the media have named her — is Shibani.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14. Now, the CBI has taken over the case.

While the CBI investigates the case, many conjectures and theories have surfaced online. Some celebrities are debunking the claims, and setting the record straight.

Before Shibani, actor Sooraj Pancholi had denounced reports claiming his connection with Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sooraj said claimed he has never met or spoken to Disha in his life, in a social media post.

