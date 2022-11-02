Amid claims by BJP leaders about the “merger” of Bihar’s ruling JD-U and the RJD, Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Wednesday slammed BJP MP Sushil Modi for creating confusion among the people ahead of the November 3 bypolls.

“There is no such thing… no leader thinking about the merger. The Bihar government is running smoothly under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, still BJP leaders like Sushil Modi are making claims of merger. We have no knowledge about our party and Sushil Modi knows everything in our party. I firmly believe that he has no capacity or value within his own party,” Chaudhary, of the JD-U, said.

“I want to ask BJP leaders to give one example of why the JD-U would merge with the RJD. They are bluffing about it in a bid to create confusion in the minds of common people,” he added.

Sushil Modi, a former Deputy Chief Minister, on Tuesday claimed that the JD-U will soon merge with the RJD in Bihar. He also claimed that a number of JD-U MLAs are in touch with the BJP and are not pleased with the current alliance. Those JD-U MLAs are afraid of the next election as many of them contested against RJD candidates in the 2020 assembly election and they are part of the coalition with them, he said.

Chaudhary, however, said that Sushil Kumar Modi is currently an unemployed leader.

“Wo khali baithe huye hai, isliye khayali pulao pakate rahte hai (He is sitting idle and thus making up imaginary prospects). He does not have any value in his own party.”

Reacting on Sushil Modi’s statement on LJP-Ram Vilas leader Chirag Paswan, Chaudhary said that he has rightly pointed out that Chirag Paswan is bigger leader than any other leader of BJP in Bihar.

Bypolls to the Mokama and Gopalganj Assembly seats will be held on Thursday.

