BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to sack Tejashwi Yadav from the post of Deputy Chief Minister after the latter was named by the CBI in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency in the IRCTC land for job scam.

“Nitish Ji is the Chief Minister of Bihar and he has a zero tolerance stand on corruption. I want to ask him to remember his stand when Lalu Prasad was charge-sheeted in the fodder scam. Now Tejashwi Yadav has been charge-sheeted in the land for job scam. I want to ask him whether he will protect Tejashwi or sack him from the post of Deputy CM,” Modi asked.

“The documents related to the land for job scam were provided by JD-U national president Lalan Singh. Tejashwi Yadav is the owner of AB Export Pvt Ltd, which had purchased a four-storey building in Delhi’s New Friends Colony area for just Rs 4 lakh whereas the market price of the building was Rs 150 crore. The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav and claimed that he had purchased the building using the money obtained from the IRCTC land for job scam,” Sushil Modi said.

“The supplementary charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav has nothing to do with the opposition unity meeting, as Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were already charge-sheeted in the past,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav along with his family is currently on holiday in the US and he is expected to return to Patna on July 8.

Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Rabri Devi and others are facing charges of corruption in the IRCTC scam. The CBI had registered an FIR against Tejashwi Yadav and others in 2017 and the court had given bail to him on October 6, 2018.

The IRCTC land for job scam took place between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Railway Minister. During his tenure, two hotels were given on lease without following the norms. One of the hotels was allotted to Sarla Gupta, who is the wife of Prem Gupta, a close friend of Lalu Prasad.

Besides, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, Prem Gupta, Sarla Gupta, railway officials Rakesh Saksena and P.K. Goyal were also accused in this case.

The first case

Sanjay Rai, a resident of Patna had sold his 3,375 sq ft land to Rabri Devi for Rs 3.75 lakh. Rai and two other members of his family got jobs in the Railways subsequently.

The second case

Hajari Rai had sold his 9,527 sq ft land to AK Infosystem Pvt Ltd and Rabri Devi became the owner of the company in 2014. After this, Hajari’s two nephews Dilchand Kumar and Premchand Kumar got jobs in the Railways.

The third case

Lal Babu Rai sold his land to Rabri Devi for Rs 13 lakh and his son Lalchand Kumar got a job in the Railways.

The fourth case

Vishindev Rai sold his 3,375 sq ft land to Lalan Chaudhary which was subsequently gifted to Hema Yadav. Pintu Kumar, the son of Lalan Chaudhary, got a job in the Railways.

