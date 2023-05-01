INDIA

Sushil Modi says Yogi Adityanath biggest Rajput leader in the country

NewsWire
Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi reacted sharply to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the release of Anand Mohan Singh, saying that Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is the biggest Rajput leader in the country.

Modi’s statement came at a time when the Bihar government has amended a prison law and released gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh on April 27. Modi claimed that Nitish Kumar is aiming to attract Rajput votes through a murderer.

“Nitish Kumar is aiming to take Rajput votes by releasing the murderer of Dalit District Magistrate G Krishnaiah but he does not know that Yogi Adityanath is the biggest Rajput leader of the country. Yogi is trying to destroy criminals and Nitish Kumar is trying to take votes in the name of criminals,” Modi said.

Sushil Kumar Modi, while addressing the Chandravanshi community during the Jarasandh birth anniversary in Patna, said that the way the Bihar government has released the murderer of a Dalit DM is an injustice to the entire Dalit community. Nitish Kumar changed the prison manual only to garner the votes of one caste.

“The BJP has Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh and RK Singh. The Rajput community will not go with criminals. They will go with the leaders,” Modi said.

“The release of Anand Mohan has reached the Supreme Court and it is extremely difficult to give a clarification on changing the jail manual there,” he said.

20230501-201006

