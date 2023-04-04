A day after the ‘Red Fort’ Iftar party of Nitish Kumar, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi suggested him to dream big and stand before the banner of the White House. “His supporters believe that he has become the president of the USA,” he said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended an Iftar party in Patna’s Phulwarisharif locality where the host Khalid Anwar, a JD-U MLC, made a stage identical to the Red Fort on Monday.

“Nitish Kumar has a strange situation. He claimed not having any wish to become the Prime Minister of the country and on the other hand he asked his supporters to make posters and banners. He asked his supporters to chant ‘Desh Ka PM Kaisa Ho, Nitish Kumar Jaisa Ho’. Nitish Ji wants from his heart to become Prime Minister of the country at least for 5 minutes so that his name will be registered in the history,” Modi said.

He further said: “At present, there is no chance. A person with only 44 MLAs, he sometimes sits on the shoulder of BJP and sometimes on the shoulder of RJD to become chief minister and if that person starts dreaming for the post of Prime Minister, it is laughable,” Modi said.

“Who is giving value to Nitish Kumar in Delhi? On Monday, DMK had organised a convention on the issue of social justice and invited Tejashwi Yadav as one of the speakers. It had not invited any leader of JD-U. He was saying that the discussion on opposition unity will take place after the end of Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. Now, it’s been over a month but no message from their side so far and it will not come in future,” the BJP leader said.

20230404-201804