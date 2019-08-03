Sushma Swaraj’s body brought to Lodhi crematorium for last rites

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Amid heavy deployment of NSG and Black Cats commandos, and hundreds of armed Delhi Police personnel, the mortal remains of former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj were brought to Dayanand crematiorum on Lodhi Road, where her last rites will be performed soon.

Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest. She was 67. Her body was kept at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the heart of the capital till 2 p.m. for public to pay homage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior leaders of other parties have reached the crematorium to attend the funeral. Other Union Ministers are expected to arrive soon.

–IANS

