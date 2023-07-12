INDIA

Actor Sikandar Kher has spoken about his warm relationship he shares with his ‘Aarya’ co-star Sushmita Sen and said that she has become family now.

Sikandar Kher is coming back as Daulat for the third time in ‘Aarya 3’.

The series showcases a very unique bond between Aarya and Daulat and Sikandar feels with different seasons the bond between both the characters have strengthened and this shows in their real life too.

Sikandar said: “Aarya and Daulat are not friends in the show, he is more like a protector but in real life my relationship with Sush is almost like a family member. We keep meeting every year that I shoot Aarya. She is phenomenal to work with. She is a powerful performer and I have enjoyed every moment working with her.”

‘Aarya 3’ will soon be released on Disney+ Hotstar. Sikandar is currently shooting for ‘Citadel’ in Serbia.

Sikandar was also going through rigorous physical training to do his stunt for ‘Citadel’. “

