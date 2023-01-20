ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sushmita Mukherjee continues to shoot despite getting injured

Film and TV actress Sushmita Mukherjee talked about her dedication to her work and how she managed to complete the filming despite being hurt.

She said: “Unfortunately, I was hurt on the first day of the shoot on December 23, so I returned on the 18th day of the shoot. I was determined to keep working even after the accident since I’m a theatre artiste, and the maxim for theatre performers is that the play must go on no matter what.”

“My producer and director wanted me to stay in the performance to finish it, despite my request to keep a substitute because I was seriously hurt. But since they requested me to stay, it’s a great obligation for me to accomplish this”, she added.

Sushmita has been part of TV shows like ‘Kaahin Kissii Roz’, ‘Kavyanjali’, ‘Balika Vadhu’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Dosti Anokhi’, and many more. She acted in movies such as ‘Mastizaade’, ‘Rakta Charitra’, ‘Teree Sang’, ‘Dostana’, among others.

She further shared: “However, the show must continue whether or not I am a part of it, and I’m delighted the show’s creators want me to do so. And it goes without saying that someone who makes a commitment from the heart will give it their all. I have that resolve, which keeps me going, and the almighty is also quickly healing me.”

“The members of the show’s crew are incredibly kind and considerate, helping me get into a wheelchair and making sure I’m comfortable,” she concluded while expressing her gratitude towards the team of her show.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is starting from January 23 on Star Bharat.

