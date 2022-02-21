Sushmita Mukherjee: ‘Dosti Anokhi’ made me cherish my relationship with my loved ones even more

Versatile actress Sushmita Mukherjee, who essays the pivotal role of Kusum Mishra in the show ‘Dosti Anokhi’, was deeply moved by the show’s concept.

She experienced a few nostalgic moments while shooting that made her cherish her family relationships even more.

Sharing her thoughts, she says: “Our show will help viewers to view relationships with a new perspective. It brings a strong and touching message that everybody needs to respect and cherish their relationships in life. Something or the other will keep us busy but we need to take some time out and enjoy the small moments with our close ones.”

Further adding more about the concept of ‘Dosti Anokhi’, she asserts, the show also teaches to love unconditionally and accept each person’s journey with kindness and empathy.

“The young generation should know how lucky they are to have their parents and grandparents’ presence in their lives, because this time is unpredictable and will go by in a blink and before they know it, they will be only left with memories. I have had a few moments myself on set that took me down the memory lane making me remember some beautiful moments and also made me cherish my relationships with my loved ones a little more,” she concludes.

Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the show is all about a mature and elderly couple Jagannath Mishra, played by Rajendra Gupta and his wife Kusum (played by Sushmita Mukherjee). Jagannath finds his lost sense of life’s purpose through a young stranger-turned-friend Purvi, essayed by actress Ismeet Kohli.

The show ‘Dosti Anokhi’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20220221-141202