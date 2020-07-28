Sushmita posts love note for her ‘rooh’ Rohman Shawl

Actress Sushmita Sen is celebrating two years of togetherness with boyfriend Rohman Shawl through a gushing love note.

The actress took to Twitter to celebrate their love, and mark the occasion.

Rooh se Rooh tak…2 us!!! ❤️ 2 years of 2getherness 😁💋#rohmance @RohmanShawl 💃🏻 I love you!!! pic.twitter.com/tWBjUeQYlH — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) July 28, 2020

“Rooh se Rooh tak…2 us!!! 2 years of 2getherness #rohmance… I love you,” she wrote as she posted a photo of herself with Rohman.

In the throwback picture, they look adorable as they smile and pose for the camera. Sushmita is wearing a black velvet shrug on a matching T-shirt, while Rohman looks dapper in a white turtle neck T-shirt.