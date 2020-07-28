Canindia News

Sushmita posts love note for her ‘rooh’ Rohman Shawl

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE018

Actress Sushmita Sen is celebrating two years of togetherness with boyfriend Rohman Shawl through a gushing love note.

The actress took to Twitter to celebrate their love, and mark the occasion.

“Rooh se Rooh tak…2 us!!! 2 years of 2getherness #rohmance… I love you,” she wrote as she posted a photo of herself with Rohman.

In the throwback picture, they look adorable as they smile and pose for the camera. Sushmita is wearing a black velvet shrug on a matching T-shirt, while Rohman looks dapper in a white turtle neck T-shirt.

On the work front, Sushmita made her acting comeback with web series “Aarya”, which delves into how organised crime and betrayal runs deep in a family. It is about the protagonist Aarya, and how she is pulled into the narcotics business when her family is threatened.

A BIG SHOUT OUT to this Actor par excellence & an incredible human being!!! 🤗❤️ Please give a richly deserved warm welcome to my friend & Co star Vikas Kumar @strictlyvikas who has finally agreed to be on social media!!😁😍🤗❤️👏What a priviledge to be in the same frame as you ACP Khan 😇 Your generosity as always, inspires me to be a better person!! 🙏🤗 I love you loads!!! #Aarya #Repost @strictlyvikas with @make_repost ・・・ May 21, 1994: While most were in the middle of an afternoon nap, a couple of us friends learnt of the big news…albeit a few hours late. We didn’t have access to television. We were in hostel, at Welham. I rushed to my dorm and shook the bunks – ‘’Guys, get up! Sushmita Sen is Miss Universe!!!’’ We hugged and screamed and broke into a spontaneous jig. It was a first for our country, and we were euphoric! Since then she’s been the epitome of womanhood, a role model across generations. Today, I get to share screen space with her! An icon, a diva, a true-blue superstar, yet an extremely easy-going co-actor and an affable human being with the most gentle, compassionate demeanour. A lot of my performance as ACP Khan, I credit to her being AARYA. #Aarya

The show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. “Aarya” is an official adaptation of the popular Dutch crime drama “Penoza”.

