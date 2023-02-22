Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has slammed the paparazzi culture and posted a note written by Huma Tanweer about “privacy” being a “myth”.

Alia had penned a scathing note against a media house after her unauthorised pictures sitting in her living room at her home were leaked and termed “exclusive”.

Sushmita came out in support of Alia, and re-shared a post about privacy being a “myth” for celebrities.

She shared a note that was originally written by author Huma Tanweer on Instagram Stories.

It talked about the media “frequently blurring the lines between personal and social lives” of celebrities.

The note by Huma read: “In a world made smaller by the virtue of the internet, technology and social media, privacy is but a myth. And if you are a celebrity, you have it worse. With the paparazzi culture at its peak, there is little that can be kept hidden.”

The note further read: “Guys, how can you catch someone off guard despite their repeated requests to the media for privacy? When are we going to draw the lines? Are we becoming nothing more than PR machinery? Our right to privacy cannot be in any manner violated. Media frequently blur the lines between personal and social lives.”

“They substantially confuse the two and the outcome is obnoxious and unscrupulous.”

She went on: “Since we all have a psychological need for privacy, there should inevitably be a dichotomy between a celebrity’s private and public lives. Media should refrain from intruding on this demarcation line.”

“The practice of using such news to boost channel ratings and garner the most viewers is by no means appropriate.”

