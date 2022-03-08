ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sushmita Sen: ‘Aarya’ is a celebration of all brave women

By NewsWire
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently spoke about how her character from crime-thriller drama ‘Aarya’ has manifested itself in her conduct throughout her life.

On International Women’s Day, she mentioned that having led life as a strong woman gave her the edge to play a character like Aarya.

Talking about presenting an inspiring clutter-free story and how she resonates with her character that breaks gender stereotypes, the actress said, “From becoming the first Indian woman to win the title of Miss Universe at the age of 18 to raising two daughters singlehandedly and entertaining viewers through clutter-breaking stories, I have lived Aarya Sareen through my life.”

Calling the experience of working in the series a fulfilling one, she added, “Playing the character in Hotstar Specials’ ‘Aarya’ has been a worthy and inspiring experience showcasing the relationship of a mother and of a woman who can hold the family together despite all odds.”

“‘Aarya’ is a celebration of all of the brave women out there who are breaking the gender biases and conquering the world,” she concluded.

