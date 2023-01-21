ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sushmita Sen gets herself car worth whopping Rs 1.92 crore

Actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has gifted herself a luxury car worth a whopping Rs 1.92 crore

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Sushmita shared a glimpse of her car, a black Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

In the clip shared on the photo-sharing website, Sushmita is dressed in an outfit as she unveiled her vehicle. According to Car Dekho, a website which gives prices of the cars, stated that the car costs Rs 1.63 crore (ex-showroom) and Rs 1.92 crore (on-road) in Mumbai.

She captioned the clip: “And the Woman who LOVES to drive… gifts herself this powerful beauty. Thank you @pardesiinderjit@mercedesbenzind @autohangar@theretreatmumbai for making this such a memorable moment!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

She then shared a picture posing with the car and captioned it: “Beauty & the Beast #yourstruly #officialpicture ove love love!!!”

