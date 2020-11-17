Canindia News

Sushmita Sen is smitten by Manipur, here’s why

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

 Actress Sushmita Sen feels beautiful in a pink Manipuri traditional outfit. She says the Northeast state is her home now.

In her latest photo, Sushmita poses in a phanek with a full-sleeve blouse and phee. She tweeted the photo and wrote: “#drapedingrace Thank you Robert Naorem for gracing me with your design & love!! Manipur is home now!!! How beautiful I feel!! #manipur #traditionalattire #innaphi #phanek #drapedinlove and #belonging I love you guys!!”

Her fans loved the look too.

“You make every dress that you wear something much more beautiful and graceful than it is,” a user commented.

“Omg you looking so pretty in traditional saree looking radiant perfect outfit,” another user wrote.

This comes days after actress Itziar Ituno Martinez of the hit Spanish series Money Heist crooned Chunari chunari, which was picturised on Salman Khan and Sushmita in the 1999 superhit, Biwi No. 1.

On November 14, Sushmita had shared that video and commented: “Yeh baat!!!”

