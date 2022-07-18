Sushmita Sen found herself in the eye of the media and social media storm when businessman and IPL honcho Lalit Modi announced via Twitter that he was dating Sushmita Sen. He called her his ‘better half’ leading to everyone believing that Sushmita and Lalit Modi have tied the knot.

Lalit Modi, though, was quick to clarify in a separate post that he and Sushmita were only dating and not married yet.

As soon as news broke out, Sushmita Sen found herself the subject of massive trolling with many calling her a gold digger and worse.

Finally, breaking her silence, Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram on Sunday where she called out all those who were passing judgement on her and labelling her a gold digger.

She shared a picture of herself in Maldives where she is on vacation and wrote, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”

She further went on to write, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds! And yes, I still buy them myself. I love the all heart support my well-wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine… cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun…. perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!”

Lalit Modi, for the unversed, was the mastermind and executioner of the early editions of IPL (Indian Premiere League). He is currently living in the UK after he was banned by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) for lifetime when he was found guilty of misconduct, financial irregularities and misconduct in IPL matters.

Sushmita Sen, meanwhile, was in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl from 2018 until 2021. Workwise, Sushmita Sen will soon be seen in the third season of ‘Arya’ on Disney+ Hotstar.