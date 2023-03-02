Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen has shared a health update that has shocked her fans.

On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram and informed her fans that she suffered a heart attack a couple of days back and that she also had to get an angioplasty done.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir )

“I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back… Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!

“This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news… that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga.”

Sushmita is considered to be on of the most fittest actress. She keeps sharing her workout videos and pictures on social media.

